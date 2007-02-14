Overnight Ratings: Idol Sings Another Victory Song for Fox

American Idol and House once again spelled victory for Fox in Tuesday's primetime race. Idol gave the network a 12.9 rating/31 share in the key 18-49 demo from 8 to 9. House followed with a 11.1/25. This gave Fox an overall score of 12.0/28 for the evening, up a bit from last Tuesday's 11.8/28.

NBC was a far distant second with a 3.4/8 overall for Dateline and Law & Orders CI and SVU. SVU was the higher-rated L&O, with a 4.9/12 to CI's 2.9/7.

In third place, CBS notched a 3.3/8 for a night of crime with NCIS, The Unit and a repeat of Without a Trace.

ABC got a 2.7/7. Its highest-rated offering was Primetime: The Outsiders, which earned a 3.4/8 for third place in the 9-10 slot.

The CW notched a 1.5/4 for Gilmore Girls and Veronica Mars.