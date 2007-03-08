Overnight Ratings: Idol Rocks, Bells Drops

Fox's American Idol easily took the top spot in primetime Wednesday, scoring a 11.1 rating/30 share in the key 18-49 demographic in the 8-9 spot.

Idol led in to Fox's new dramedy The Wedding Bells, and although Bells did win its 9-10 time slot, its numbers dropped sharply from Idol and from its first to second half-hour. Coming in at a 5.9/15 at 9, the show dropped to a 4.5/11 at 9:30.

Fox won the night overall with a 8.2/21.

ABC was second with a 3.5/9 for its comedies and Lost (its highest-scorer with a 5.5/14).

In third place, CBS earned a 3.2/8 for Jericho and reruns of Criminal Minds and CSI:NY.

NBC was fourth with a 2.4/6 for Dateline, Crossing Jordan and Medium (its highest-rated show at a 3.0/8).

The CW got a 1.8/5 for America's Next Top Model and The Pussycat Dolls, which got a 1.6/4 in its second night (almost holding on to its strong debut 1.7/4 from last night's premiere).