Overnight Ratings: Idol Reigns, CW Tops NBC

Fox won the 18-49 demo Wednesday night with American Idol averaging an 11.8 rating/30 share at 8-9:30.



New Fox reality series was off from its premiere the night before at a 9.8/23 vs. a 11.2/2, but Idol was also down from the night before, when the guys sang.



Meanwhile, The CW topped NBC on the final day of the February sweep with the two-hour debut of America's Top Model, which built every half-hour between 8 and 10, starting with a 2.1/6 and ending with a 2.9/7, powering the network to a 2.5/6 for the night to NBC's 2.3/6.



CBS was second with a 3.6/9, led by CSI:NY, though that show was second to Lost. ABC has taken on CBS' procedural powerhouses, topping CSI head to head week in and out with Grey's Anatomy, and putting Lost opposite CSI: NY.



CBS topped ABC from 8-10 with Jericho and Criminal Minds.



ABC was third on the night. Its top show was Lost, which averaged a 5.7/15.



The CW was fourth, followed by NBC, which continued to struggle with Friday Night Lights--1.8/5 at 8-9.



The network never did crack a three rating in the 18-49 demo.