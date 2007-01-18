Overnight Ratings: Idol Mania Continues

American Idol reigned yet again Wednesday night, but Nielsen's early numbers were down a bit from Tuesday's sixth-season premiere. Two hours of Idol on Fox scored a 15.4 rating/36 share in the key 18-49 demo. Tuesday's final numbers were 15.8/36.

CBS was a distant second with a 3.1/7 for Armed & Famous, Criminal Minds and CSI: NY (its highest-rated show at a 4.0/11). Cop show Armed & Famous was down from last week's debut, when it didn't have to compete with Idol; it earned a 1.9/5 to last week's 2.9/8.

NBC was third with a 2.2/5 for a rerun of Friday Night Lights, Deal or No Deal and Medium.

In fourth place, ABC notched a 2.1/5. The numbers for Knights of Prosperity were not rich: the show was fourth in the 9-9:30 time slot with a 1.4/3. And In Case of Emergency is in need of emergency care: it was also fourth in its 9:30-10 slot, earning a 1.4/3 as well.

The CW earned a 1.2/3 for Beauty & the Geek and One Tree Hill.