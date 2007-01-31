Overnight Ratings: Idol, House Soar on Fox

Fox was the clear winner in the primetime race Tuesday night, with the one-two punch of American Idol and the returning House giving the network numbers that soared high above the rest. According to Nielsen overnights, Idol's 13.3 rating/33 share in the key 18-49 demo and House's 11.2/27 gave Fox an overall 12.3/30.

This was House's first airing coming out of Idol this season, and its lead-in definitely gave it a huge boost. Its last original episode (pre Idol) scored a 7.2/18 in the demo.

CBS was a far distant No. 2, with a 2.4/6. It did feature reruns of NCIS and The Unit for the first two primetime hours; its only original show was 48 Hours Mystery, which was its highest-rated program of the night with a 2.7/7.

NBC was No. 3, with a 2.3/6 for Dateline NBC and back-to back Law & Order reruns.

ABC got a 1.9/5 for fourth place. The season finale of wedding show Big Day went out with a whimper, earning just a 1.4/3 in the 9-9:30 slot.

The CW earned a 1.7/4 for The Gilmore Girls and Veronica Mars.