Overnight Ratings: Idol Fueled by Girl Power

The women of American Idol were slightly more popular than the men, with the two-hour showcase of the final 12 women pulling a 12.2 rating/31 share in the 18-49 demo for Fox, 3% better than the men did the night before.

But in both cases, Fox crushed the competition. On Wednesday night, it beat all the other networks combined (together, they mustered a 10.3/26), with enough ratings room to spare to fit in another netlet or two. Idol built in every half-hour, starting with a 10.1 rating and ending with a 13.5.



Coming in second was CBS at a 3.5/9, topped by Criminal Minds at a 4/9 at 9-10. ABC had the top-rated show behind Idol with its new episode of Lost at 10 p.m. averaging a 5.7/15, but the network's average was dragged down by a 1.7 for new sitcom Knights of Prosperity (1.6/4) at 8:30, and didn't get much pop out of a repeat of Lost (2.2/5). It finished the night with a 3.3/8 average in the 18-49 demo.



NBC was a distant fourth with a 2.1. Friday Night Lights didn't put out much candlepower, averaging a 1.9/5 at 8-9. That was down from the 2.7/7 it averaged

the week before

, though it was going up against Fox's Bones last week, not the prime rib that is Idol.



NBC's highest-rated show of the night was Medium at a 2.5/6 at 10 p.m.



The CW averaged a 1.4/4, led by One Tree Hill.