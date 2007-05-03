Overnight Ratings: Idol Airs, Fox Wins

Fox's ratings rose on the fall of two of the last three guys on American Idol Wednesday night. Only sound effects king Blake Lewis survived as bald Phil Stacey and nasally Chris Richardson got the boot with scores combined from the week before.

Fox won the prime time Nielsen ratings race, as it does whenever Idol airs, averaging a 6.9 rating/19 share in the key 18-49 demo thanks to Idol's 10.8/27 at 9-10.

CBS came in second with a 3.2/9, thanks to CSI: NY at 10 with a 3.9/10 and an assist from Criminal Minds at 9-10 (3.5/9).

ABC was third with a 3/8, despite having the second-highest rated show of the night. Lost averaged a 5.2/14 at 10, which was solid performance rather than the spectacular ratings of seasons past. But ABC was also hurt by Lost. A repeat of the show at 9 dragged down the average, managing only a 1.4/4 for last place among all nets, including The CW, at 9-10.

NBC was a distant fourth ata 2.2/6. Its top show was Medium at a 2.7/7 at 10.

The CW had a strong night at a 1.9/5, including a third place tie at 8-9 with America's Top Model at a 2.3/7.