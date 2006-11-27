Overnight Ratings: Housewives Sweep Sunday Night

Desperate Housewives was the highest-rated show on any network Sunday night, cleaning up to the tune of an 8.5 rating/19 share in the key 18-49 demo. ABC also won the 8-9 time slot with Emergency Makeover: Home Edition, which earned a 5.1/12. The network earned a 5.4/13 overall.

At No. 2 was Fox, which earned a 4.9/12 for NFL overrun, The OT and its lineup of comedies (The Simpsons got the most laughs at a 5.0/12).

NBC was at No. 3 with a 4.4/11 for a night of football, with the Eagles versus the Colts.

At a 2.8/7, CBS took fourth place for 60 Minutes, Amazing Race and the movie Candles on Bay Street.

The CW earned a 1.3/3 for an hour of Reba (one repeat, one original), 7th Heaven and a rerun of Next Top Model.