Overnight Ratings: House Rules

House left its competition on life support Tuesday night, scoring a 6.8 rating/17 share in the key 18-49 demo in the 9-10 time slot. Its closest competition was CBS' The Unit, which came in at a 3.1/8. Fox didn't fare as well in the 8-9 slot; Standoff earned just a 2.3/6 for fourth place. Still, Fox won overall for the night on the strength of House, with a 4.6/12.

NBC came in second place, with a 3.6/9 for the night. Its strongest showing was in the 10-11 slot, with Law & Order:SVU coming in first place with a 5.2/14. Friday Night Lights had a third-place finish in the 9-10 slot, with a 3.1/8.

ABC was third with a 3.4/9. Proving that Snoopy never goes out of style, its Charlie Brown Christmas special managed a first-place showing in the 8-9 slot, with a 4.8/13.

CBS was fourth with a 3.3/9 for its crime and medical lineup. New medical show 3 Lbs. got a diagnosis of fourth place in the 10-11 slot, with a 2.4/6. That's down from its premiere numbers of 2.8/8.

The CW got a 1.9/5 for Gilmore Girls and Veronica Mars.