Overnight Ratings: House Keeps Its Hold on Tuesday Nights

Even without a massive American Idol lead-in, Fox's House was the top show of the night Tuesday, powering the network to an easy victory with a 4.2 rating/12 share avearge in the key 19-49 demo.



House averaged a 6.5/17 for its season finale--and number that was down considerably from the 9 rating range it was scoring out of the final Idol shows, but still more than double the rating of the second-highest-rated show of the night, ABC's Boston Legal finale at a 2.8/8 at 10 p.m.



ABC and NBC tied for second for the night with each at a 2.3 rating, though NBC edged ABC in share of audience with a 7 to ABC's 6. NBC ran back-to-back repeats of Law & Order, L&O: CI, and L&O: SVU, which was far better than its last-week average of a 1.9 rating in the demo.



CBS was third with a 1.7/5 for repeats of NCIS and The Unit and a CBS News Special, which was the lowest rated of any major network show with a 1.4/4 at 10 p.m.



The CW averaged a .5/1, actually getting better ratings from a repeat of Gilmore Girls (.6/2)in the usually lower-viewed 8-9 p.m. hour than with a new Veronica Mars at 9 p.m. (.4/1).

