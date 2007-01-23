Overnight Ratings: Heroes Returns, Holds Up Against 24

NBC's Heroes maintained its superpower status Monday night, airing its first original episode since Dec. 4, this time against Fox's stalwart 24. Heroes scored with a 6.5 rating/15 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnights; the numbers were identical to Dec. 4. The show helped NBC to No. 1 for the night (5.0/12).

The Peacock's Studio 60 also returned for a seven-week run. It earned a 3.2/8 in the demo, up a bit from its last original episode, which also aired Dec. 4 and earned a 3.0/8.

24 was down a bit from last week, when its sixth-season premiere aired over four hours on two nights. Jan. 14's two hours scored a 6.0/13 and Jan. 15's a 5.9/13. Monday night's numbers were a 5.4/12. Fox was No. 2 for the night with a 4.8/11.

CBS was third with a 4.6/11 for its comedy lineup and CSI: Miami, its highest-rated show at a 6.0/15.

ABC came in fourth place with a 3.2/8 for Wife Swap, Supernanny and What About Brian (continuing to perform poorly in the 10-11 slot, earning just a 2.4/6 against CSI and Studio 60).

The CW earned a 1.1/3 for its comedy lineup