Overnight Ratings: Heroes Has Superpowers

NBC powered its way up to No. 1 on Monday night, on the strength of Heroes, the highest-rated program of the night in the key 18-49 demo (6.7 rating/16 share), and Deal or No Deal, which won the 8-9 time slot with a 5.2/13. The only time slot that was bad news for the Peacock: 10-11, where Studio 60 came in behind CBS' CSIMiami (5.6/14) and the second hour of ABC's Bachelor finale (4.4/11), with a 3.1/8. NBC scored a 5.1/12 overall.

CBS was in second place. CSI:Miami was its highest-rated show. The rest of the night was taken up by its comedy lineup; in that category, Two and a Half Men was tops, with a 4.8/11.

At No. 3, ABC earned a 3.8/9. Its Bachelor finale improved from the first hour (3.7/9) to the second. From 8-9, Wife Swap earned a 3.5/9.

Fox was fourth with a 3.4/8. Its Prison Break finale earned a 4.0/10 from 8-9, giving it a second-place finish in the time slot. A House rerun from 9-10 earned just a 2.7/6 for fourth place in the slot.

The CW earned a 1.4/3 for its comedy lineup.