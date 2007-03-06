Overnight Ratings: Heroes Gets the Highest Marks

NBC's Heroes was the primetime winner on Monday, scoring a 6.6 rating/15 share in the key 18-49 demo in the 9-10 time slot.

NBC also won the 8-9 slot with a 5.4/14 for Deal or No Deal. The overall numbers for the network's The Black Donnellys, with a 3.0/8, were down from last week's premiere numbers of 3.4/9. And just like last week, the show sank in its second half-hour, from a 3.3/8 to a 2.7/8.

NBC won overall with a 5.0/13.

Fox was in second place with a 4.4/11 for Prison Break and 24.

In third place, CBS got a 3.9/10 for its lineup of comedies (two reruns and two originals) and crime (a rerun of CSI: Miami).

ABC was fourth with a 3.0/8 for a rerun of Wife Swap and originals of Supernanny (its best-rated offering with a 3.7/9) and What About Brian.

The CW got a 0.8/2 for an all-repeat comedy lineup.