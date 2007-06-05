Overnight Ratings: Hell's Kitchen Heats Up the Night for Fox

Fox took Monday night with a 3.0 rating/9 share in the key demo thanks to a hot performance from Hell's Kitchen. The show scored a 3.8/10 in the 9:30 p.m. hour. House had a decent showing--and tied with ABC's Wife Swap--with a 2.7/8.

In second place for the night was CBS with a 2.6/8 on Monday. The strongest show on the network was old favorite Two and Half Men with a 3.3./9. The network dropped slowly and steadily through the night with diminished numbers from How I Met Your Mother (3.0/8) and CSI: Miami (2.8/8).

ABC came in third place with a 2.4/7 for Monday with its strongest performance coming from Wife Swap and Super Nanny.

Far behind ABC in fourth place was NBC with a 1.2/3, and the CW was in fifth place with a 0.8/2.