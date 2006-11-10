Overnight Ratings: Grey's On Top

It was a close race to the top Thursday night, according to Nielsen's overnight ratings.

ABC was the winner with a 5.5 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo thanks to Grey's Anatomy's 8.3/21 at 9-10 p.m., but Grey's was down from the week before. A Desperate Housewives repeat at 10 was in last place in the time period with a 3.7/10.

CBS's combination of CSI (6.8/17) and Survivor (4.9/13) helped it to a 5.2/14 for second place. But Survivor is down 24% from last November. The James Woods drama, Shark, came in at a 3.9/11 at 10 p.m.

ABC's critically praised Ugly Betty recorded a 4.1/11, its lowest rating to date but good enough for a strong second place behind Survivor at 8 p.m.

NBC was third at a 4.5/12, but it was going in the right direction. The network's rating built from My Name is Earl 's 3.7/11 at 8, to Deal or No Deal, outperforming it's average, at a 3.8/9 at 9, to a 5.8/16 for ER at 10.

Fox ranked fourth on the night in adults 18-49 with a repeat of 'Til Death posting a 1.7/5, beating the original episode that preceded it (1.7/5). The O.C. was up slightly from last week to a 1.5/4.

The CW was just behind Fox with a 1.6/4 for Smallville, which beat Fox's back-to-back 'Til Death episodes at 8-9, and Supernatural.