Overnight Ratings: Grey's Rates and 5th Grader Rocks

ABC won the network ratings race easily Thursday night in the 18-49 demo with a 6 rating/16 share thanks to a new Grey's Anatomy (8.8/22) at 9-10. ABC also got a strong showing from October Road, which benefited from its Grey's lead-in and won their time period with a 5.8/16.

Frequently a Thursday-night footnote thanks to an absence of American Idol, Fox continued to score with their new game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? In its first outing in the 8-9 p.m. spot, the quiz show beat the ABC hit Ugly Betty and scored a 4.5/15. That was Fox's best rating in the time period in eight years.Fox scored a 3.5/9 for the night and tied for second place for Thursday night with CBS' coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament. NBC was in fourth place for Thursday with a 2.7/7. The network did not getting much pop out of new detective drama Raines at 10 p.m., which came in third with a 2.9/8. The new show came in behind October Road and the NCAA basketball. The CW was fifth in the demo with a 1.7/5. It was led by Smallville with a 2/6.