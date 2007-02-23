Overnight Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Beats Idol

Fox improved its Thursday-night ratings performance dramatically with the addition of a new episode of American Idol, but the vote-off show was not the top-rated show of the night. Fox lost the key win in the 18-49 demo thanks to ABC's suspenseful Grey's Anatomy.



The third show in Grey's story arc on the near drowning of lead character Meredith Grey averaged an 11.6/27 at 9-10 p.m.. ABC averaged a 7/17 in the demo to win the night.



Fox was second for Thursday night in the demo with a 5.9/14 comapred to a 1.9/5 the previous Thursday, led by the 8-9 p.m. American Idol, which averaged a 9/23. The O.C.'s series-ending episode actually improved that show's rating considerably, averaging a 2.8/6 and even beating NBC in the 9-10 p.m. time period.



CBS was a strong third place at a 5.1/13, thanks to a 6.7/15 for CSI. NBC was fourth with a 3.5/9, led by ER with a 4.1/11 at 10 p.m.



The CW came in fifth place with a 0.9/2 for Smallville at 8-9 p.m.