Overnight Ratings: Golden Globes Are Golden for NBC

NBC won the primetime race Monday night with its broadcast of the 2006 Golden Globe awards, which scored a 6.5 rating/15 share in the key 18-49 demo for its three-hour run, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That's up a bit from the 6.3/15 for the 2005 Globes, which aired on the Peacock Jan.16, 2006.

Fox's second night of the four-hour season premiere of 24 was No. 2 with a 5.9/13 in the demo. That's down a little bit from last night's 6.0/13.

ABC was third with a 3.3/8 for its lineup of Wife Swap, Supernanny and What About Brian. Viewers continue to say, "What about him, indeed?" as an answer to the Brian question: It was No. 3 in the 10-11 time slot yet again, losing out to the Globes and a rerun of CSI: Miami on CBS.

CBS was at No. 4 with a 3.2/7 for its comedy lineup (How I Met Your Other and Two and a Half Men were reruns) and CSI.

The CW earned a 0.8/2 for a night of sitcom reruns.