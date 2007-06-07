Overnight Ratings: Fox's So You Think You Can Dance Blows Competition Away

On Wednesday night, Fox's So You Think You Can Dance blew away the competition in the 18-49 demo. The show moved the network to a 3.6 rating/11 share for the night. The two-hour show kicked off with a 2.6/9 and increased steadily over the program ending up with an impressive 4.5/12.

In a distant second with a 2.5/7 was ABC with back-to-back reality competition programs. Next Big Thing rounded out the 8:30 p.m. hour with a respectable 2.8/9, and the poorly reviewed American Inventor was less of a flop with audiences scoring a 3.0/8 in the 9:30 p.m. half-hour.

The close third place on Wednesday went to CBS with a 2.1/6 on the relative strength of re-runs of Criminal Minds (2.0/5) and CSI: Miami (2.7/8).

Once again, NBC was in fourth place for the night with a 1.2/4. The Peacock aired the Stanley Cup finals from 8-11 p.m.

In fifth was The CW with a 0.7/2.