Overnight Ratings: Fox Wins While Pirates Flounders

Despite the Pirates of the Caribbean premise, CBS can't get much pop out of its new reality show Pirate Masters. The show mustered only a fourth place showing with a 1.7 rating/5 share in the 9-10 p.m. hour.





CBS' other reality offereing, Big Brother, fared better winning its 8-9 p.m. time period with a 2.7/9.





Fox that won the primetime Nielsen ratings in the 18-49 demo Thursday night with a 2.6/8 for back-to-back repeats of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? CBS was second with a 2.4/8 on the strength of Big Brother and a repeat of CSI.





NBC was third at a 1.4/4 for repeats of its sitcom lineup and ER.

ABC was fourth Thursday night in the 19-49 demo with repeats of Ugly Betty, Grey's Anatomy and Men in Trees, followed by The CW at a .8/2.