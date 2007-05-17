Overnight Ratings: Fox Wins Thanks to Doolittle's Dismissal from American Idol

Fox won the 18-49 demo in the Nielsen overnight ratings Wednesday night as viewers bade farewell to contestant Melinda Doolittle, arguably the competition's best pure singer.

Fox averaged a 7 rating/20 share in the demo in primetime, led by Idol's 10.5/27 at 9-10.

CBS was second for the night with a 3.7/10, led by CSI: NY with a 3.9/10 at 10 p.m.

ABC had the second-highest rated show of the night in Lost at a 5.1/13, but the network was hurt by low ratings for According to Jim and Notes from the Underbelly, both of which aired twice and neither of which could crack a 2 rating.

NBC tied with The CW for fourth at a 2/6, getting little production out of Thank God You're Here or Crossing Jordan and only able to top a 2 rating with Medium (2.7/7) at 10 p.m.

The CW, by contrast, had a strong night for a netlet thanks to America's Next Top Model (2.9/9) at 8 p.m for third place in the time period.