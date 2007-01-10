Overnight Ratings: Fox Wins With House
A double-run of House (a repeat at 8 and a new episode at 9) gave Fox the No. 1 spot in primetime Tuesday. The network scored a 5.5 rating/14 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The original episode of House was the highest-rated show on any network, with a 7.3/18.
NBC took the No. 2 slot, earning a 3.8/10 for its lineup of Dateline NBC, Law & Order: CI and Law & Order:SVU.
CBS took third, with a 3.3/9. Its People's Choice Awards broadcast, in the 9-11 slot, earned a 3.5/9.
ABC was fourth with a 2.1/6. Its wedding-themed comedy Big Day continued with its not-so-big nights. A double run in the 9-10 slot gave the network just a 1.5/4.
The CW earned an 0.8/2 for reruns of Gilmore Girls and Veronica Mars.
