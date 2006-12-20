Overnight Ratings: Fox Wins the House

On a repeat-heavy Tuesday night, Fox won the primetime race with back-to-back reruns of House, scoring a 3.2 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demo.

NBC was second with a 2.7/8. Its new reality show, Identity (one of the few first-run programs of the night on any network), won its 8-9 time slot with a 2.9/8. Just behind it was ABC's I Want a Dog for Christmas Charlie Brown special, with a 2.8/8.

ABC also had a first-run program in the 9-10 slot, with the wedding show Big Day. But it managed only a 1.7/5 for fourth place. ABC was fourth overall with a 2.0/6.

CBS was in the No. 3 slot with a 2.5/7 for reruns of NCIS, The Unit and CSI: NY.

The CW earned a 1.1/3 for a Gilmore Girls rerun and its Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (1.2/3 in the 9-10 slot, down from a 2.7 /8 when it first aired on CBS Dec. 5).