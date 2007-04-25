Overnight Ratings: Fox Wins a Close Race

Fox won the Nielsen primetime ratings race Tuesday night in the 18-49 demo with a 9.1 rating/24 share. Fox barely edged out ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW together, which combined averaged a 9/23.

Fox was led by American Idol Gives Back --its combination sing-off and charity call-in-- whose biggest beneficiary was Fox. The show averaged a 9.6/7 at 8-9 p.m. Idol was followed by a new episode of House which recorded an 8.5/21 at 9-10 p.m. thanks to the hefty Idol lede-in.

CBS was in second for the night, averaging a 2.8/8, led by NCIS with a 3.1/9 at 8-9 p.m. against Idol.

ABC was third at a 2.7/7. It's top show was a Dancing With the Stars results show at a 4.2/10, which was not enough to overcome the 1.6/4 for back-to-back episodes of Geroge Lopez up against Idol.

NBC tied The CW for last place. CW was led by Gilmore Girls with a 1.7/5 at 8-9 p.m. NBC won the 10-11 p.m. hour with a Law & Order: SVU repeat, but that show was also its undoing. A repeat of L&O:CI dragging down the average with a 1.3/3 at 9-10.