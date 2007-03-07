Overnight Ratings: Fox Takes Tuesday

American Idol on Fox was the ratings winner Tuesday night with an average of a 10.0 rating/29 share in the 18-49 demo.



Fox won the night overall with a 10.3/2, with the drama House holding on to most of its impressive Idol lead-in and averaging a 9.6/24, which was enough to beat all the other networks combined in both ratings and share. Dave Matthews was the guest star on House, and star Hugh Laurie played the piano.

CBS came in second place with a 2.3/6 in the 18-49 demo, edging out NBC (2.2/6) for the spot. CBS' top show was a repeat of NCIS at 8 (2.6/7).

NBC came in third place with a 2.2/6 for the night in the key demo, and the network's top show was a repeat of Law & Order: SVU at 10.



The fourth place CW had a strong night with a 1.9/5 thanks to the debut of the reality show Pussycat Dolls: The Search for the Next Doll (1.7/4) and a strong Gilmore Girls at 8 (2/5).

ABC ranked fifth for the evening with a 1.8/5. It's top show was Primetime: The Outsiders, which averaged a 2.2/6 in the 9 p.m. hour. Despite a good performance, Primetime couldn't offset a weak showing from a repeat of Boston Legal at 10 (1.5/4), which was the lowest-rated show on any network.

