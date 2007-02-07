Overnight Ratings: Fox Takes It

The unstoppable one-two punch of Fox's American Idol and House gave it the primetime crown on Tuesday. Idol was, as always, the highest-rated show of the night with a 13.4 rating/33 share in the key 18-49 demo; House followed with a 10.2/24. That's down a bit from last week's first post-Idol performance of 11.2/27, but still enough to crush its time slot competition. Fox scored an 11.8/28 overall.

CBS had the (far distant) No. 2 spot with a 3.6/9 with its crime lineup: NCIS and back-to-back episodes of The Unit.

NBC was No. 3 with a 3.2/8 for Dateline and two Law & Orders—Criminal Intent and SVU. SVU was the L&O winner, with a 4.8/12 to CI's 2.7/6.

ABC was fourth with a 2.3/6. Its highest-rated show was Boston Legal, which got a 2.9/8 in the 10-11 slot.

The CW got a 1.6/4 for Gilmore Girls (2.0/5) and Veronica Mars (1.1/3).