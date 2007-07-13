Overnight Ratings: Fox Still Tops

Despite being without American Idol, Fox continues to score with original reality shows--and not just against repeats from the competition.

Fifth Grader was edged out by the first half of CBS' Big Brother, 2.2/9 to a 2.1/8 at 8 to 8:30 p.m., but Don't Forget The Lyrics at 8:30-9 p.m. built on that lead-in to a 2.7/10 while Big Brother stayed the same at a 2.2 rating and dropped one share point ot an 8.

Fox won the 9-10 p.m. hour as well with Dance, which averaged a 3.5/7 and won the top-rated honors for the night in a cakewalk.

CBS was second thanks to Big Brother, followed by NBC at a 1.6. It's top show was The Office with a 1.8/6 at 9 p.m.

ABC averaged a 1.1/4, a far cry from the days when a dancing show--Dancing With the Stars--helped it score on the night. Grey's Anatomy was not much help, coming in fourth at 9-10 p.m. at a 1.2/4. It was a repeat, but so were three of the shows--CSI, The Office, and 30 Rock--that beat it.

The CW was fifth with a .7/2.

