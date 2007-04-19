Overnight Ratings: Fox Soars On Sanjaya Sayonara

Fox's send-off to Sanjaya attracted enough viewers to give the network an easy Wednesday night win in the 18-49 demo.

There were tears --and likely some suppressed cheers--as the teenybopper heartthrob was booted from the show, a move that generated a 10.9 rating/27 share at 9-10 p.m. That was more than enough to give Fox the night with a 6.7/18 average, brought down by Bones with2.5/7 at 8-9 p.m.

ABC took second on the strength of Lost at 10-11 (5.1/13), although a repeat of Lost at 9-10 received a 1.5/4, the second-lowest rated show of the night.

CBS was third for Wednesday night with a 2.8/8. Its top show was a repeat of CSI: NY at 10 p.m. with a 3.2/8.

NBC was fourth for the night with a 2.3.The ratings were helped by a new reality improv show, Thank God You're Here, which averaged a 2.7/8 at 8-9.

The CW was a strong fifth with a 2/5, thanks to America's Next Top Model. The reality show continued its winning ways, recording a 2.6/8 at 8-9, and beating ABC, CBS and Fox in the time period.