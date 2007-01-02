Overnight Ratings: Fox Scores Football Victory

Fox scored a primetime ratings touchdown on New Year's Day with a Fiesta Bowl match-up of Boise State and Oklahoma. With its pregame coverage beginning at 8 and the game kicking off at 9, Fox won the night with a 4.2 rating/10 share in the key 18-49 demo.

ABC was second with a 3.4/8. Close to an hour of its programming was taken up by the Rose Bowl overrun. Following that was America's Funniest Home Videos and a triple-shot of Supernanny reruns.

CBS was a close third with a 3.3/8 for its sitcom lineup and CSI: Miami.

At No. 4, NBC got a 1.9/5 for a night of Heroes reruns.

The CW earned an 0.9/2 for its comedy repeats.