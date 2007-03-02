Overnight Ratings: Fox Rocks

Back when American Idol was only on air two nights a week-before the addition of the vote-off show--Fox usually dropped in the ratings on Thursday night. Not any more .

Fox's 9.9 rating/24 share in the key 18-49 demo was tied with the combined ratings of the other three big networks.



American Idol averaged a 10.4/26 and it's leadout show, Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?, retained all but one rating point of that lead-in. At a 9.4/22, Fifth Grader was the easy winner of the 9-10 p.m. time period.



CBS was second for the night with a 4.2/11. It's top show was Survivor, which averaged a 5/13 at 8-9 p.m.. A repeat of CSI averaged a 4.3/10.

It would be interesting to see a matchup between fresh episodes of CBS' CSI, ABC's Grey's Anatomy and Fox's Fifth Grader in that 9-10 p.m. hour.



Fox is extending its run of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?, including another Thursday 9-10 airing March 8, but it remains to be seen whether the other two will test the show with new episodes of their franchise series.



ABC edged NBC for third with a 2.9/7 in the demo to NBC's 2.8/7. ABC went with an all-repeat lineup, while NBC aired original episodes of Scrubs and 30 Rock in the competitive 9-10 p.m. hour. NBC repeated its Monday premiere of drama The Black Donnellys at 10-11p.m. in an attempt to boost sampling, but that show came in third with a 2.4/7 which is about half of the rating share ER pulls in the time period.



ABC's top show was the Grey's Anatomy repeat at a 3.9/9.



The CW was fifth with a 1/2 for repeats of Smallville and Supernatural.