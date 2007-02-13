Overnight Ratings: Fox Is No. 1 With Double Dose of 24
Two hours of 24, with guest stars Chad Lowe and Powers Boothe, gave Fox the top spot in the primetime race Monday. The network scored a 5.0 rating/12 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnights.
CBS was close behind with a 4.9/12 in the demo for its lineup of comedies and CSI: Miami (the highest-rated show of the night on any network, with a 6.4/16). New sitcom Rules of Engagement continued to do well in the 9:30-10 time slot, tying 24 for that half-hour with a 5.0/11. That was a bit down from last week's premiere numbers, 5.2/12.
NBC was No. 3 with a 4.6/11, but its Heroes was still the second-highest-rated show of the night with a 6.3/14.
ABC was in fourth place with a 3.5/9 for Wife Swap, Supernanny and What About Brian. Brian was just behind NBC's Studio 60 in the 10-11 time slot, with a 2.7/7 to 60's 2.8/7.
The CW got a 1.2/3 for its lineup of comedies.
