Overnight Ratings: Fox Leads the Night

Fox won the night in the 18-49 demo with a 7 rating/16 average thanks primarily to the NFL wild card game playoff coverage (11.0/27), which delivered a huge lead-in audience to its animated sitcoms. The sitcoms continued to hang on to a healthy chunk of of viewers, especially The Simpsons, which averaged a huge 6.2/14.



With the college football championship game on tonight, American Idol scheduled to debut next week, and 24 poised to make its return, Fox looks to be starting off the new year on a big ratings roll.



But there was also some good news for NBC Sunday night. Though it was third place on the night with a 3.8/9, its new reality Idol homage, Grease: You're the One That I Want (4.4/10), solidly overdelivered its Deal or No Deal (2.8/7) lead-in, building over its three half hours from a 4.2/10 at 8 p.m. to a 4.5/10 at 9-9:30 p.m. up against Desperate Housewives.

The news wasn't as good for "The Donald."



ABC was second place for the night with a 4.8/11 thanks to a new episode of Housewives coming in at a 7.3/16 at 8-9. A new Brothers and Sisters at 10-11p.m. also had a solid 4.6/11 to win its time period and beat out the premiere of Apprentice: L.A. on NBC.



CBS was fourth with a 2.9/7. Its top show was Without a Trace (3.7/9).



The CW mustered a .9/2 with back-to-back repeats of Beauty and the Geek following a new Reba.