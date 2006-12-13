Overnight Ratings: Fox Is in the House
House was on the top of the primetime ratings heap on Tuesday, scoring a 6.5 rating, 17 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
This helped the network to a first-place overall finish, despite the fact that its Standoff was in a distant fourth place in the 8-9 slot, earning just a 1.9/5. Overall, Fox got a 4.2/11.
CBS was in the No. 2 slot with its lineup of NCIS, The Unit and a rerun of Criminal Minds. NCIS was its highest-scorer at a 4.3/12.
ABC was third with a 2.9/8. Its Barbara Walters 10 Most Fascinating People special won the 10-11 slot, but not by that much, considering that it was up against two reruns; it scored a 3.1/9, while Criminal Minds got a 3.0/8 and Law & Order:SVU a 2.9/8.
NBC was fourth overall with a 2.4/7. Its only original airing was Friday Night Lights, which got a 2.3/6 in the 8-9 slot.
The CW got an 0.7/2 for a rerun of Gilmore Girls followed by the Family Friendly Awards.
