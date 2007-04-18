Overnight Ratings: Fox Has a Lock on Tuesdays

The combination of American Idol and House continues to clean up on Tuesday nights.

Fox's primetime punch gave it an impressive win in the 18-49 demo with an average 9.5 rating/25 share on the night.

ABC was a distant second at a 3.1/8 in the demo, thanks to its Dancing With the Stars results show. It averaged a very respectable 4.1/10--especially since it was up against House, which was a powerhouse at a 9.1/22 at 9-10.

CBS was third in the ratings for the night with a 2.2/6, led by a repeat of NCIS (2.4/7) at 8 p.m. NBC was fourth with a 1.8/5, with only a repeat of Law & Order (2.3/6) able to crack a 2 rating.

The CW wasn't far behind NBC at a 1.6/4, thanks to a strong showing from Gilmore Girls (1.7/5) at 8.