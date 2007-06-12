Overnight Ratings: Fox Gives Off a Little Heat

With a little sizzle from Hell's Kitchen, Fox won the ratings race on Monday night with a 3.2 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo. The show was the strongest program for the network 4.4/12 in the 9:30 p.m. half-hour.





Almost a full rating point behind was CBS in second place with a 2.3 rating/7 share in the demo thanks to a stable performance from re-runs of favorites Two and Half Men (2.7/8), How I Met Your Mother (2.4/ ) and CSI Miami (2.8/5).





In third place was NBC with a 2.1/6 with a lackluster performance from a two-hour America's Got Talent which rounded out at a 2.1/6 in the final 9:30 p.m. half-hour.





ABC came in fourth with a 1.7 rating/5 share in the demo, with disappointing performances from both Wife Swap and Ex-Wives Club. A re-run of Supernanny was the strongest performance for the night pulling only a 1.9/5 in the first half-hour. The show lost viewers in the second half-hour.





CW was in fifth place for Monday night with a 0.6/2.