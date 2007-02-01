Overnight Ratings: Fox Does It Again

American Idol pushed Fox to No. 1 in primetime again on Wednesday. Idol blasted the competition in the 9-10 time slot, scoring a 13.4 rating/31 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnights. Its closest competitor in the slot: NBC's Deal or No Deal, which earned a 3.1/7. Fox got a 8.8/22 overall; Its Bones earned a 4.2/11 in the 8-9 slot.

NBC was second overall for the night with a 3.0/8. Its highest-rated show was Medium, with a 3.4/9 in the 10-11 slot.

CBS was third with a 2.8/7. It aired reruns all night: two CSI:NY episodes, one Criminal Minds.

ABC took fourth place with a 2.1/5. Its Knights of Prosperity continues to perform poorly: it took fourth place in the 8:30-9 slot, with a 2.0/5.

The CW earned a 1.4/3 overall. Its Beauty & the Geek got a 2.0/5 in the 8-9 slot.