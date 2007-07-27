Overnight Ratings: Fox Continues to Score Without American Idol
In the nightly ratings race, Fox continues to score without American Idol thank to its other summer reality series.
The network won the 18-49 demo in the Nielsen overnight numbers Thursday with a 3.2 rating/11 share, powered by time-period-winning performances from So You Think You Can Dance? at 9-10 p.m. (3.3/10) and Don't Forget the Lyrics (3/11).
CBS was second with a 2.4/8, led by Big Brother's 2.7/10. NBC was third with a 1.4/5 with an all-repeat lineup of sitcoms and ER.
ABC mustered only a netlet-resembling 1 rating/3 share for its all repeat lineup. Grey's Anatomy was its top show, but only with a 1.1/3 to help pull up Ugly Betty's pretty ugly .8/3 at 8-9, barely edging out a CW rerun of Smallville at a .7/3. The CW averaged a .7/2 overall.
