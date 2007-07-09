Overnight Ratings: Fox Animation Rules

The top-rated shows Sunday night in the 18-49 demo where repeats of Fox's animated lineup, according to the Nielsen overnight ratings. The repeats topped an original Big Brother episode and repeats of ABC's Desperate Housewives, and NBC's Law & Order franchise. in the demo. It's top show was Big Brother at a 2.1/7 at 9-10, though it was beaten by the Fox animated repeats.

Fox averaged a 2.2 rating/7 share on the night on the strength of back-to-back Family Guy (a collective 3.2/9 at 9-10, American Dad (2.4/7) and The Simpsons (2.5/8). The Simpsons is getting the big screen treatment this month, with 7-Eleven store cross-promotion, but Family Guy was the top Fox show,--and top show in all of primetime for the night.

Nobody else cracked a 2 rating average, with CBS in second place for the night at a 1.7/5 in the demo.





NBC was third at a 1.4/4, led by Law & Order: SVU with a 1.9/5 at 10 p.m. ABC was fourth with a 1.3/4 for an all-repeat lineup led by Extreme Makeover Home Edition at a 1.7/6.

The CW had a .5/2 for repeats of Reba, 7th Heaven, and Supernatural.

