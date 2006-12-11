Overnight Ratings: Football Is Always a Winner

NBC continues to score with Sunday Night Football easily winning the Nielsen overnight numbers with a 6.2 rating/15 share against mostly new competition, though ABC gave Desperate Housewives a rest for a second edition of Extreme Makeover.



NBC got its biggest audience for the game at 9-10, when the New Orleans Saints began whupping on the Dallas Cowboys and before the game got too lopsided.



ABC was a distant second with a 4.3/11 for Home Edition, which built strongly from a 3.8/9 in its first half hour to a 6.8/15 in its second, with many viewers tuning in for Housewives at 9 p.m. and sticking around to see the new house.



CBS came in third with a 4/10 for 60 Minutes and its rhyming trio of Amazing Race, Cold Case and Without a Trace--with 60 Minutes somewhat surprisingly the highest-rated show of the night for the network at a 4.5/12.



Without an NFL football overrun to goose the numbers as they did last week, Fox was a distant fourth at a 3.1/8 for a mix-and-match lineup of repeats and originals of Simpsons, American Dad and Family Guy.



The CW was in fifth with a 1.2/3 for Reba,7th Heaven and a repeat of Top Model.



