Overnight Ratings: Double-Shot of Idol Puts Fox on Top

Two hours of American Idol gave Fox the top spot in primetime Tuesday, scoring a 11.7 rating/30 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnights. Each half-hour of the show increased in numbers, going from a 10/27 at 8 to a 12.8/31 at 9:30.

Last week, Idol topped the charts at an overall 12.9/31.

CBS and NBC shared the No. 2 spot, each with a 2.9/8. CBS' highest-rated show was NCIS, with a 3.4/9 in the 8-9 slot. NBC got its best numbers from Law & Order:SVU, which won its 10-11 time slot with a 4.1/11.

Coming in at No. 4, ABC earned a 2.1/5. Its highest scorer was Boston Legal, which earned a 2.6/7 in the 10-11 slot.

The CW got a 1.4/4 for The Gilmore Girls and Veronica Mars.