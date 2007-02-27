Overnight Ratings: Donnellys Sinks in Second Half

NBC's The Black Donnellys, taking Studio 60's place in the 10-11 time slot, premiered to lackluster numbers Monday night. Although the episode beat last week's Studio 60, its sharp drop in the second half-hour (from a 4.1 rating/10 share to a 2.8/8 in the key 18-49 demo) does not bode well for the Irish-mob show.

The Peacock still reigned for the night on the strength of two time-slot winners. Deal or No Deal scored a 4.9/12 in the 8-9 slot and Heroes was the top-rated show of the night with a 6.4/15 in the 9-10 hour. NBC had a 4.9/12 overall.

CBS was in second place with a 4.7/12 for its comedy and crime lineup. Crime paid the highest for the network; CSI: Miami scored a 5.5/14.

Fox was third for the night with a 4.4/11 for Prison Break and 24 (with a 4.8/11 against Heroes).

ABC was at No. 4 with a 3.8/10 for Wife Swap, Supernanny and Oprah's Building a Dream special, which tied The Black Donnellys in the 10-11 slot.

The CW earned a 1.1/3 for its sitcom lineup.