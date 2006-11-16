Overnight Ratings: Dancing Soars; Day Break Slides

ABC's Dancing With the Stars finale delivered a big audience to the two-hour premiere of Day Break, a combination Groundhog's Day and The Fugitive that the net has been heavily promoting, but the drama did not do a lot with it.



Dancing averaged a 7 rating/18 share at 8-9 in the 18-49 demo, to lead ABC to a 4.8/12 win on the night in the demo, according Nielsen overnight numbers. But the first half-hour of Day Break managed to hang on to only about two thirds of that lead-in at a 4.5/11 at 9-9:30. Then it was downhill to a 3.2/9 at 10:30-11.



CBS was second on the night with a 4.4/11 for Jericho, Criminal Minds, and CSI: NY, with the latter two shows winning their time periods. But winning two out of three hours of prime was not enough for CBS to unseat the dancer-driven ABC.



NBC was third on the night with a 3.3/8 in the demo for Biggest Loser and the two-hour premiere of Medium, which grew every half-hour from a 3.2/8 at 9-9:30 to a 3.7/10 at 10:30-11.



Fox was in fourth with a 2.5/6 for an all-Bones night, followed by The CW with a 1.7/4, which got a strong outing from America's Next Top Model (2.3/6).

