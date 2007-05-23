Overnight Ratings: Dancing Results Boost Numbers, but Fox Takes Night

The finale of ABC's Dancing with the Stars--where Apolo Anton Ohno and his partner Julianne Hough were crowned the winners--gave the network a major lead over the competition on Tuesday night.

But Fox was first for the night overall thanks to a strong performance by American Idol and the premiere of On the Lot

According to the Nielsen Overnight Ratings, Fox got a 6.7 rating/18 share in the coveted 18-49 demo for the night. The network premiered the highly-anticipated On the Lot last night at a 5.0/13, but the viewers dropped off sharply in the second half-hour to a 3.2/8. This drop may be attributed to the Dancing with The Stars results being presented in the same 9:30 p.m. timeslot.

ABC got second place for the night in the demo with a 5.3/14.

CBS was in third place with a 2.8/7 thanks to the decent response to a movie Jessie Stone, which was likely chosen so the network did not have to compete against powerhouses like Idol and Dancing.



Back down to fourth place was NBC with a 2.7/7 for the night thanks to average viewership for several versions of its Law and Order shows, SVU rounding out the 10 p.m. hour with an impressive 4.3/11 rating.

In fifth place was the CW with a 0.8/2 rating for the night.