Overnight Ratings: CW Beats NBC in Key Demo

The CW defeated NBC in the primetime race Wednesday on the strength of America's Top Model, which notched a 2.5 rating/7 share in the key 18-49 demo in the 8-9 slot. A rerun of Pussycat Dolls earned a 1.4/4 in the 9-10 slot; the network got an overall rating of 2.0/5 for fourth place overall.

Top Model also beat ABC in the 8-9 slot (the network's George Lopez and a rerun of According to Jim earned a 2.2/6 in the slot).

NBC got a 1.8/5 fifth-place score for its lineup of Friday Night Lights (a 1.8/5 in the 8-9 slot), Crossing Jordan (1.7/4) and a rerun of Medium (1.8/5).

Fox was No. 1 with a 5.7/16; its highest-rated show, naturally, was American Idol from 9:30 to 10, with a 10.1/26.

CBS was in second place with a 4.2/11 for Survivor, Criminal Minds and CSI: NY.

Third place went to ABC with a 3.2/9. Its highest-rated show was Lost (5.2/14 in the 10-11 slot).