Overnight Ratings: CSI Wins Thursday

In a holiday week of repeats, movie encores and other leftover fare, CSI won Thursday night for CBS with a 3.9/11 among adults 18-49. The rest of the repeat telecasts included Criminal Minds (2.3/7) at 8p, CSI and Shark (2.5/7) at 10p.

Fox aired the Reese Witherspoon movie Sweet Home Alabama garnering the network at 2.8/8 among adults 18-49 and posted it's highest Thursday night ratings of the season.

ABC ran repeats of Ugly Betty (2.1/6), Grey's Anatomy (2.9/8), and Men In Trees (2.2/6) in the same demo.

NBC aired repeats of My Name Is Earl (2.7/8), The Office (2.6/7), Scrubs (2.0/5), 30 Rock (1.7/4) and E.R.(1.8/5).

The CW aired back-to-back encore episodes of Smallville (1.0/3 and 0.9/2).