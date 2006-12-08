Overnight Ratings: CSI Dominates

With Grey's Anatomy in reruns for the night, a new CSI (7.9 rating/19 share) on CBS dominated the 9-10 p.m. hour Thursday and powered the network to a big victory in the 18-49 demo with a 5.9/19, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.



At 10 p.m., ER demonstrated that its resurgence is not tied to a cross-network lead-in of sorts from medical drama Grey's.ER won that time period handily with a 5.4/14 to second-plac CBS' 4.3/12. ABC's Men in Trees was a distant third in its new 10 p.m. time period with a 2.7/7.



NBC was second on the night with a 4.4, thanks to ER and strong outings from Earl (4.5/12) and Scrubs (4.1/10).



ABC was third with a 3.1/8, with Grey's its top show at a 4/10. Followed by Fox with a 1.9/5 for 'Til Death and The O.C. The CW, which had its best night ever Wednesday night thanks to the finale of America's Top Model, was down from the stratosphere with a 1.5/4 for Smallville and Supernatural.





