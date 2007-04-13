Overnight Ratings: CSI Beats Grey's Anatomy
CBS won the 18-49 demo in the prime time Nielsen ratings with a 5 rating/14 share. The ABC win added a new wrinkle in the matchup between CSI and Grey's Anatomy.
It has been established that a new Grey's beats a new CSI. It has been established that a repeat of Grey's doesn't beat a new CSI. Now there is evidence that a hybrid new/old Grey's--like the one that played last night and rated a 5/13-- doesn't beat CSI which averaged a 6.6/17.
In the battle of the lead-outs, CBS' Shark won the 10-11 p.m. time period with a 4/11.
ABC's debut of drama Notes From the Underbelly tied for second with NBC's ER, but the new show about pregnancy dropped a half a rating point from its first half-hour (3.9) to its second (3.4).
ABC was second for the night overall with a 3.7/10 average in the 18-49 demo.
NBC was third with a 3.3/9, led by The Office at a 4.1/11.
Fox was fourth with a 2.6/7, led by Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? at 8-9, which averaged a 3.4/10 for third place.
The CW came down to earth after a Top Model fueled ratings high the night before to a .7/3 for a repeat of Smallville (1/3) and The Brick Awards. While is sank like a brick in the ratings, dropping from a .5/1 in the first hald hour to a .3/1 in the second, the awards show honors young people's effrots to bring about social change.
