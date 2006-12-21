Overnight Ratings: Comedy, Crime Are King for CBS

Although it only featured one first-run program in its primetime lineup Wednesday (The King of Queens, which earned a 2.8 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demo in the 8-8:30 slot), CBS was the clear winner for the night, scoring a 3.0/9 in the demo. Its highest-rated show was a CSI: NY rerun, which earned a 3.7/11 in the 10-11 slot.

NBC was No. 2 with its lineup of new reality show Identity (3.0/9, first place in the 8-9 slot), Dateline and a Medium rerun.

Fox was in third place with a 2.3/7 for back-to-back Bones reruns.

ABC took No. 4 (1.8/5) with sitcom reruns and an original episode of Primetime.

The CW earned an 0.7/2 for two hours of Top Model-UK.