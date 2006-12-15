Overnight Ratings: CBS' Wins on Strength of Survivor and CSI

With Grey's Anatomy in repeats, CBS took Thursday night in the 18-49 demo in the overnight ratings on the strength of Survivor's 4.9 rating/14 share, the highest-rated show of the night.



But CBS also got solid production from a CSI repeat at 9, which averaged a 4.3/12.



NBC was second with a 3.4/10 in the demo, thanks primarily to The Office, which aired back-to-back episodes that averaged a 3.9/11 from 8 to 9.



ER also won its time period in a lightly viewed 10 p.m. hour with a 3/9.



ABC was third with a 2.8/8 for an all-repeat lineup of Ugly Betty, Grey's and Men in Trees. Fox averaged a 1.9/5 on the night, getting its best number out of a repeat of 'Til Death at 8 p.m. and the second half of The OC, which each averaged a 2/6.



The War at Home trailed at a 1.8/5.



The CW recorded a 1/3 for a repeat of Smallville (1.1/3) and a new Supernatural (.8/2).

