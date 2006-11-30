Overnight Ratings: CBS on Top, CW Strong

CBS was at the top of the primetime heap with a 4.4 rating/12 share in the 18-49 demo on Wednesday with Jericho and its double-shot of crime time (Criminal Minds and CSI: NY), but another network beginning with "C" had much to crow about.

The CW had its best numbers overall in the demo since its network debut night, scoring a 2.3/6 with Next Top Model (second in the 8-9 time slot with a 2.8/8, beaten only by Jericho's3.1/9) and One Tree Hill (which had its best night ever in the demo with a 1.8/5). Its debut night, which featured two hours of Model, gave the network a 2.6/7.

The CW's numbers tied with ABC's overall for fourth place. 20/20 was the Alphabet network's strongest show of the night with a 2.8/8. Its new game show Show Me the Money didn't show much in the way of ratings, coming in last in the 8-9 slot (2.2/6).

NBC was second overall with a 3.1/8 for it Christmas in Rock Center special, Biggest Loser (its biggest winner with a 3.6/9) and Medium.

In third place, Fox earned a 2.7/7 for a night of Bones: an original episode in the 8-9 slot (3.2/9) and a rerun in 9-10 (2.3/6).